Game of Thrones Actors Reunite to Play Dungeons & Dragons

Several actors from HBO's Game of Thrones series will reunite to play Dungeons & Dragons next weekend. Wizards of the Coast announced that Daniel Portman (Podrick), Gemma Whelan (Yara), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Natalia Tena (Osha) will be part of next weekend's D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage event, playing a game with DM Kate Welch, one of D&D's game designers. The game will air on Dungeons & Dragons' Twitch channel at 12 PM PT on Saturday, June 20th. Details are light about the plot of the game, but EW noted that the players would "meet an unusual creature that sets them on a strange task. Seems simple enough — but in a realm legendary for its danger, all is not what it seems."

D&D Live 2020: Roll w/Advantage is the fourth in a now annual showcase of Dungeons & Dragons centered around the announcement of the game's annual storyline. While previous D&D Live events have taken place either at a recording studio or a live set made to resemble one of the game's iconic settings, this year's event is focused more on starpower due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As D&D can't hold an in-person event this year, they've instead assembled a cast of stars including Brandon Routh, Deborah Ann Woll, Karen Gillan, David Harbour and more to play in a series of D&D one-shot adventure to help spotlight the game's accessibility for new players. Fans can also get a game of Dungeons & Dragons during the event, as Wizards of the Coast is organizing hundreds of remote play games that players can sign up for by making a donation to Red Nose Day.

D&D Live 2020: Roll w/Advantage will likely announce a new adventure set in Icewind Dale, the home of famed drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden and the setting of numerous D&D novels. The event kicks off on Thursday, June 18 at 10 AM PT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.