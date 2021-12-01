ComicBook.com’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons has become a mainstream phenomenon over the past few years, due to its easy-to-play Fifth Edition rules and wider mainstream exposure from the likes of Stranger Things and Big Bang Theory. With tons of people falling in love with D&D for the very first time, it can be hard for a loved one to decide what exactly they should buy. Luckily, ComicBook.com is here to help with a gift guide that includes rulebooks, accessories, and fun items that any D&D fan or player will enjoy. This isn’t meant to be an exhaustive or complete list, but rather a good starting point or place to turn to in case you’re really stumped as to what to buy.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons



Wizards of the Coast published five Dungeons & Dragons books this year, including Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, a D&D rulebook dedicated to various draconic parts of the game’s lore and gameplay. Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons has something for everyone, ranging from two new subclasses for players to try out when building a new character to a host of new dragon-related monsters that give Dungeon Masters new threats to throw at players. This is easily the best D&D book released in recent years, and will be a welcome addition to any D&D player’s library.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $49.99

Magic: The Gathering – Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Earlier this year, Wizards of the Coast released a Dungeons & Dragons-themed card set for Magic: The Gathering, a collectible card game with heavy fantasy themes. The set replaces the typical “core set” released for Magic: The Gathering every year and is filled with cards featuring the characters, monsters, and spells of Dungeons & Dragons. Those who already play Magic: The Gathering will just need some booster packs to help flesh out their collection; other players might want a full booster box or one of the other products that contain multiple packs.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: Various

Vault of Magic

If you’re looking for something for the more experienced D&D enthusiast who has a library full of D&D books, we recommend Vault of Magic, a third-party D&D rulebook published by Kobold Press. Kobold Press is one of the best third-party D&D publishers around, and their rulebooks are usually full of innovative new ideas. Vault of Magic contains over 900 new magic items, some of which were designed by celebrities like Patrick Rothfuss, Gail Simone, Deborah Ann Woll, and Luke Gygax. It’s a great book, one that any D&D enthusiast will love.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $49.99

Die Hard Dice

Just about every D&D player loves dice, and there are plenty of different companies who manufacture high-quality dice. One of our favorite dicemakers is Die Hard Dice, an established maker of metal dice. The company has hundreds of options for players, allowing you to pick out your favorite color or a dice design that vibes with a specific character or aesthetic. There are plenty of different price points, styles, and materials to choose from, so you’ll be able to find the perfect dice to give to your loved ones.

Where to Buy: Website

Price: Various

Field Notes Gaming Journals

D&D campaigns can take months or even years to complete, and many D&D players turn to note-taking to help them keep track of their characters and various plot points. One company manufacturers specially-made gaming journals specifically for D&D, giving both players and DMs a compact place to keep track of everything. I use these in my D&D campaign and love the layout, so I highly recommend these for players who enjoy taking notes.

Where to Buy: Website

Price: $16.95

D&D Young Adventurers Guide

Looking for a D&D gift appropriate for a younger player? Try the Young Adventurer’s Guide, a book series written by Jim Zub, Stacy King, and Andrew Wheeler and published by Ten Speed Press. Each volume focuses on a different aspect of Dungeons & Dragons, ranging from the classes to the spells to the monsters. These books deliberately skew away from rules, providing players with a foundation on how to understand the core tenets of the game without getting bogged down on rules minutiae.

Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $20.99

Legendary Edition: Curse of Strahd

Beadle & Grimm’s is a maker of D&D adventures in a box, providing players with everything they need to jump right into an adventure. Each box contains high-quality props and handouts, bonus encounters, and various other tools needed to make a D&D DM’s life a lot easier. One of their more recent boxes is a “Legendary Edition” of Curse of Strahd, arguably the best adventure made for D&D 5E. This isn’t a cheap gift, but it’s definitely one that any D&D player will enjoy.

Where to Buy: Website

Price: $399.99

WizKids Adult Red Dragon

WizKids has knocked it out of the park recently with their premium pre-painted miniatures and figures. Not only can these figures be used in the game itself as a representation of various monsters, they also make for a great figure to show off and display. One of our favorites is the Adult Red Dragon, an oversized recreation of the most famous of the red chromatic dragon. Showing the red dragon taking off from the ground, putting this in front of your players will cause them to gasp in both awe and dread.

Where to Buy: Website

Price: $104.99

DMs Guild Giftcards

The DM’s Guild is a marketplace for third-party publishers with a unique twist. Publishers on the DM’s Guild can use official D&D IP in their products. The result is a super-diverse marketplace containing everything from new adventures to unofficial rules expansions. If you’re looking for something easy that gives D&D players the freedom to find exactly what they want to use in a game, consider picking up some gift cards for the DM’s Guild.

Where to Buy: Website

Price: Various