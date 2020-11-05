Dungeons & Dragons Brings Back Classic (and Powerful) Magic Item

Dungeons & Dragons is bringing back a fantastically destructive magical item in its next rules expansion. Later this month, Dungeons & Dragons will release Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, a new rules expansion for Fifth Edition that adds over 20 new subclasses, along with a slew of other options to expand your D&D campaign. One of the major new sections is a section on magic items, which brings back dozens of classic powerful artifacts from past editions. We know what magic items will appear in the book thanks to a table of contents reveal last week, but a GameSpot preview posted earlier today gave fans their first official look at the Mighty Servant of Leuk-O, a powerful construct that first appeared in the original D&D expansion Eldritch Wizardry. While GameSpot referred to the artifact as a "magic robot," D&D designer Dan Dillon confirmed on Twitter that it was indeed the Mighty Servant of Leuk-O.

Another burst of Tasha's preview content on GameSpot! The Mighty Servant of Leuk-o is ready to bust back onto the scene! #dnd https://t.co/XE06QfXEfu pic.twitter.com/ljs56k7eQI — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) November 5, 2020

The Mighty Servant of Leuk-O is a 9-foot tall automaton that fits up to two people inside (and can carry another five people comfortably on top of it). The inside serves as a cockpit of sorts, with different levers that have a variety of different effects that can typically only be learned either by magic or through trial or error. Notably, the Mighty Servant of Leuk-O is also cursed, as it was possessed by a demon in the past. Those who pilot the automaton are tempted towards evil by the demon inside, which will be interesting to see in Fifth Edition as the game no longer has a mechanical alignment system.

As one of the earliest D&D artifacts, it's pretty cool to see the Mighty Servant of Leuk-O (and other older D&D magic items) make their big return to the game. We'll see exactly what this magic item does when Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is released on November 17th.