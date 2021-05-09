Dungeons & Dragons Introduces the Creepiest Cats Ever

✖

Dungeons & Dragons is about to introduce its creepiest group of cats ever, which are sure to both unsettle and delight players everywhere. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast will release Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, a new campaign setting book that updates the horror-themed worlds of Ravenloft for use in Fifth Edition. The book not only gives several notable regions of Ravenloft a major facelift, it also introduces numerous monsters and themes for use in any D&D game. Notably, Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft contains several creatures and characters that aren't meant to be fought, but instead provide unsettling elements meant to disturb your players.

Once such group of creatures are the Staring Cats of Uldun-Dar, a group of creatures first referenced in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. ComicBook.com learned from D&D designer F. Wesley Schneider last year that the Staring Cats of Uldun-Dar were a new addition to D&D lore. Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft (a book that Schneider served as lead designer for) provides some more details about what these cats are and what makes them so terrifying to players.

The Staring Cats of Uldun-Dar appear on a table for Hazlan wild magic, a potential side effect of casting spells in the domain of Hazlan. The Staring Cats of Uldun-Dar are described as sapient, hyperdimensional cats with an uneven number of eyes. These cats always appear in groups and aren't hostile, but they do spend their time tormenting players with ominous reports of how alternate versions of a character died in various parallel dimensions. When accidentally summoned, the Staring Cars of Uldun-Dar do not disappear until after the character who summoned them completes a short rest.

While the Staring Cats of Uldun-Dar aren't the biggest addition or change to D&D lore that appears in Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, they are certainly one of my favorites. Innovative DMs can surely figure out a way to include three-eyed hyperdiminsional talking cats who exist solely to provide portents of doom to players to their campaign, even if it takes place outside of Hazlan. Don't be surprised if you run into these cats the next time your DM is in the mood to creep you out without sending zombies or werewolves to cross your path.

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft goes on sale on May 18th.