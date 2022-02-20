Battle Epic Foes in Dungeons & Dragons With New Book

2C Gaming is raising funds to produce a new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook that’s all about epic monsters. Epic Legacy: Tome of Titans Vol. 2 is a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement made to support the company’s set of Epic Legacy rules, which allows players to build their D&D character past Level 20. The new volume of Tome of Titans will contain over 20 foes with statblocks that can be used in either standard D&D play or in Epic Legacy games. Foes include an eldersphinx, the “first medusa” and Nul-Thüm, a world-devouring moon. In addition to statblocks, Tome of Titans Vol. 2 also includes backstory, lore, and history for each monster as well as tactics on how to use the monsters in combat.

2C Gaming is perhaps best known for their series of Total Party Kill books, which provide DMs with challenging monsters and traps that can be used to challenge veteran players. The company has also published Epic Legacy since 2016, which provides players with Prestige Class and Epic Magic to use in campaigns that go beyond Level 20. The publisher has since produced several products that support the Epic Legacy ruleset, including a Campaign Codex and the first Tome of Titans volume. While most D&D campaigns rarely reach Level 20, the Epic Legacy ruleset provides players with the opportunity to either extend their campaign or start a campaign off at a high level and open up world-changing storylines.

Backers of the campaign will receive a PDF copy of Tome of Titans Vol. 2 for $25, or a physical copy and PDF for $55. A $380 pledge will include a collector’s box containing the full slate of Epic Legacy releases to date.

To date, the Kickstarter has raised nearly $55,000 and has exceeded its $10,000 goal. The Kickstarter campaign will remain live through March 20th. You can check out the full Kickstarter project here.