Dungeons & Dragons Unleashes Vecna for First Time in 5E

Dungeons & Dragons has released an updated statblock for Vecna, the legendary archlich and namesake of Stranger Things' most recent antagonist. Wizards of the Coast has released "The Vecna Dossier," a free-to-claim supplement on D&D Beyond. The Dossier contains an updated statblock for Vecna in his pre-ascended archlich form. The dossier also includes an updated history for Vecna, which details his rise as an archlich and his creation of the Book of Vile Darkness. The Vecna Dossier also shows off Vecna's new look, which was updated for 5E and incorporates the Book of Vile Darkness itself into Vecna's undead form. You can check out Vecna himself below:

Interestingly, Vecna comes with several interesting abilities that are new to an archlich. Not only does Vecna have a Dread Counterspell reaction that can negate enemy spellcasters and simultaneously deal damage, he can also use a Flight of the Damned cone attack that adds the frightened condition to those who fail a Constitution saving throw and a Rotten Fate attack that deals out nearly 100 points of necrotic damage and raises its target up as a zombie the following turn if the attack kills them. These represent some of the new spell-like abilities that Vecna (and other spellcasters) can use that were introduced to the game last year.

Vecna is one of Dungeons & Dragons' most iconic villains, but he hasn't been used at all in a Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition adventure. It's unclear whether this new Vecna statblock will be used in any greater capacity, or if this is just meant to take advantage of Vecna's current popularity. This is also the second batch of new material released by Wizards of the Coast on D&D Beyond since it purchased D&D Beyond earlier this year.

The Vecna Dossier is free-to-claim for anyone who has a D&D Beyond account. You can check out its contents here.