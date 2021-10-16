Vin Diesel Shares Video of His Kids Playing Dungeons & Dragons With Ruby Rose

Fast and Furious franchise star Vin Diesel is sharing his love of Dungeons & Dragons with his kids. Last night, Diesel shared an Instagram video of his kids preparing to play the popular tabletop roleplaying game with their father and actress Ruby Rose. Diesel’s 11-year-old son Vincent states in the video that he would be the Dungeon Master for the first time and refers to Diesel as “DnD Diesel” and Rose as “Ruby Rolls.” No details about the adventure was shared other than that Rose is playing a Tabaxi (a race of anthropomorphic cats), but a copy of the 2020 adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden can be spotted on the table along with a copy of the Player’s Handbook and some spell cards. You can check out the video below:

Diesel was one of the first Hollywood celebrities to reveal that he was a Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, to the point that he often convinced his cast mates to play with him while filming. At one point, Diesel noted that he would play D&D with Dame Judi Dench and Karl Urban while filming The Chronicles of Riddick. When D&D started to enjoy a resurgence of popularity, Geek & Sundry even filmed a video titled “D&Diesel” in which Diesel played D&D with members of Critical Role‘s cast. Many other celebrities have also come out as members of the D&D fandom, with Joe Manganiello organizing a well-known D&D game that includes AEW wrestler Paul Wight and actor Vince Vaughn, and the cast of Star Trek: Discovery also regularly plays a game when not filming.

Dungeons & Dragons has had a busy 2021, with a slate of five new books coming out over the course of the year. Two of those books are due to coming out in the next two months – the draconic compendium Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is due to come out at the end of October, while the magic school campaign setting book Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will be released in early December. Filming also wrapped earlier this year on a live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie starring Chris Pine and Diesel’s Fast & Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez.