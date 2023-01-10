Dunkey Reveals First Game Being Published Under Bigmode

YouTuber Jason 'Dunkey' Gastrow has revealed the first title that will be published by his new video game publishing company Bigmode. In the final months of 2022, Dunkey announced with his wife, Leah, that they would be establishing Bigmode to help shine a light on notable indie games while also assisting with PR, merch, and funding for said projects. At the time when Bigmode was announced, it hadn't yet partnered with any indie developers to publish its eventual games. To kick off 2023, though, that has now changed.

Revealed by Dunkey in the latest video on his YouTube channel, it was shown that Animal Well will be the first game that will be published by Bigmode. Developed by Billy Basso, Animal Well was first announced in the early months of 2022. Although much of the game is still shrouded in secrecy, Animal Well will feature a pixelated art style and will see players solving a number of puzzles and platforming their way through the titular well. The game is also said to feature "sensibilities of the survival horror genre", but Basso himself says that it's by no means a horror title.

🎉 our first game announcement is here!!! 🎉



Animal Well is a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail from @Billy_Basso



see more on our site, and remember to wishlist on Steam & PS5!https://t.co/ngftjverh2 pic.twitter.com/9vGrKjno5f — BIGMODE Games (@BIGMODEgames) January 8, 2023

"A pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail. Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well," says the game's official description on the Bigmode website. "Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well's secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight."

Currently, Animal Well doesn't have a release date of any sort, so it's hard to know when this indie title might see the light of day. For now, though, it's slated to launch across both PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in the future.

What do you think about Animal Well based on what we've seen of it so far? And do you have hope for Dunkey and his Bigmode publishing company moving forward? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.