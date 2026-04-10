The Duskbloods May Finally Reappear on Switch 2 Soon

A new move made by FromSoftware has indicated that the studio may finally share more news on its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game, The Duskbloods, soon. Since its surprising announcement this past year, FromSoftware has largely been completely silent when it comes to The Duskbloods. Despite this silence, The Duskbloods remains one of the most eagerly anticipated games on the horizon for Switch 2 in 2026. And for those hoping to glean more information on its launch, that reveal may be right around the corner.

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As of this week, FromSoftware finally pushed live pre-orders for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2. This port of the studio’s acclaimed open-world action title was announced alongside The Duskbloods this past year and is also slated to launch in 2026. FromSoftware still hasn’t revealed when Elden Ring will release on Switch 2, but with pre-orders now up for grabs, it will likely drop pretty soon.

With FromSoftware having two games lined up for Switch 2, it was quite unlikely that the studio would try to promote both titles at the same time. In fact, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition always seemed poised to launch first of the two and would help bridge the gap until the release of The Duskbloods. Given that Elden Ring now looks to be arriving on Switch 2 somewhat soon, this will make way for FromSoftware to begin talking more about The Duskbloods afterward.

When to Expect a New Showing for The Duskbloods

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Whenever The Duskbloods is shown off once again, it will almost certainly be during a Nintendo Direct. Since the game is exclusive to Switch 2, Nintendo undoubtedly has the marketing rights to the title, which means we wouldn’t see it appear anywhere else. This means that the soonest we could likely see The Duskbloods would be in June, as Nintendo historically always holds a Direct within this month each year. If June comes and goes without any new info on The Duskbloods, then we’re probably looking at a Direct around September for the game’s next showing.

Regardless of when The Duskbloods does reemerge, FromSoftware has already come out and said that the game is still very much slated to release in 2026. So while it might be agonizing to have to wait so long to learn more about the project, this silence shouldn’t last a whole lot longer.

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