New Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Console Update Released, Here’s What Changed

A new firmware update for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms has today been released around the globe. While Nintendo has clearly shifted to prioritizing its support for the Switch 2, it still hasn’t stopped when it comes to new updates for the original Switch. Now, this has resulted in another patch for both platforms being pushed out, but sadly, the update doesn’t do a whole lot.

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Downloadable right now, update version 22.1.0 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 is a very small one. Rather than making any major overhauls to either console, this patch merely looks to provide “general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.” Patches like this have come about dozens of times across various Nintendo platforms, so it’s not surprising to see that it’s once again the case here with today’s update. Still, for those looking for larger changes to have been made to either Nintendo platform, there’s nothing of the sort to be found this time around.

In all likelihood, the reason that this new Switch and Switch 2 update is so small is because it’s merely looking to make some minor tweaks to the hardware in the wake of last month’s much more substantial patch. Specifically, on Switch 2, Nintendo released a new feature that greatly improved the performance of Switch 1 games on the console when played in handheld mode. Pushing out an update with a substantial new feature likely introduced some minor bugs to the Switch 2 as well, which Nintendo has now looked to resolve with today’s patch.

Moving forward, we’ll undoubtedly get plenty of additional Switch and Switch 2 updates throughout 2026. For Switch 1 users, most of these updates will likely remain pretty small as Nintendo will only continue to further move away from its previous console as time continues onward. Switch 2, on the other hand, could be due to receive some much more important firmware updates in the months ahead, although Nintendo has yet to outline what other substantial features it could be looking to bring to the hardware next.

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