‘DOOM’ Responds to The Rock Throwing Shade on Film, Fans React

Rampage early reviews are in, and things are looking up. Moviegoers are having a blast with this one, and it’s reflected in their reports. Rotten Tomatoes picked up on the momentum that seems to be mounting as Rampage approaches its opening weekend at the box office, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is confident that he and the rest of the cast have finally broken the dreaded video game movie curse. The Rock knows a thing or two about crappy video game movies — he was in one — and when he pointed that out, not everyone was laughing:

Look, it’s no secret that the DOOM movie didn’t turn out like it should have, but DOOM as a brand has moved on. That skeleton is buried, and it’s buried deep. DOOM has literally remade itself, and the 2016 game propelled the series back into headlines for all of the right reasons. The Rock wants to dig up some bones in order to shine a brighter light on his upcoming monster flick, and the DOOM account wasn’t having it!

Fan reactions were, as you might expect, absolutely priceless:

For the record, Rampage is currently sitting at a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, while DOOM let the dust settle on its less-than-stellar 19% rating. As far as critics go, especially for a film like this, that 51% is inspiring a lot of confidence. We’ve seen a lot of fantastic movies get pooped on by high-brow critics who don’t know how to have a good time, and if you’ll notice, the audience score for Rampage is sitting pretty at 80% after over 2,000 user submissions.

There are two reasons why Rampage is going to succeed. First, it’s a freaking over-the-top monster movie based on an arcade game where literally the only point was to destroy things. There’s no way this isn’t going to be fun, and the visual effects are going to be nuts. Second, Johnson has only grown and matured as an actor over time, and his role as primatologist Davis Okoye suits him well; he gets to act like the ultimate hard-ass, and tug at our heartstrings. Action, laughs, and just the right amount of feels. Sounds like a winning formula to us!

Do you trust the hype, and will you be seeing Rampage this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!