Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Shares More Details And Set Photos From Rampage

Production is moving right along on the big-screen adaptation of the hit 80's arcade game Rampage, which is being directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas) and has a cast that features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. And over the weekend, Johnson was kind enough to share a few more details from the forthcoming film, as well as a pair of new set photos.

We've posted the photos below, which were originally posted on Johnson's Instagram feed, and Johnson also spilled the beans on what to expect from the plot.

(Photo: Dwayne Johnson Instagram)

In the first photo, which features Johnson, Harris and Morgan standing by a helicopter, he describes it as, "Rampaging nights with my partners in crime, Naomie Harris and Jeffery Dean Morgan. The animal loving anti-poacher Ranger from Rwanda, the groundbreaking geneticist from CRISPR and the cowboy himself from the OGA - the "other" government agency. Three gigantic mutated monsters (silverback, crocodile and grey wolf) rampaging across the country.

Party in hell. We'll see you there."

(Photo: Dwayne Johnson Instagram)

As for the second photo, it features Johnson and an ally going up against what will eventually become a gorilla, being played by a motion capture actor. "When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin' a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage. When George (and a crocodile and grey wolf) are infected they grow at a rapid rate to gigantic proportions rampaging across the country. In this scene our Oscar winning Weta Digital (Lord of the Rings, Avatar etc) is using their ground breaking "performance capture" to bring "George" the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to "see" the performance of my co-actor @tallie7487 allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic and badass animations possible. He's wearing a "facial capture helmet" and we can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage. Jason studied gorillas for months preparing for this performance capture role - facial expressions, sounds, habits and emotions. Spectacular performance. What a learning curve for me and such a pleasure to help produce these amazing artists who come to set daily to be game changers. More to come. Amazing technology."

It sounds like Rampage is shaping up to be quite the fun monster movie. We'll see how it fares when the movie arrives on April 20, 2018!