Dying Light 2 Will Take 500 Hours to Fully Complete

If you like games that take a really, really long time to finish, it looks like Dying Light 2 could be perfect for you. The long-awaited sequel to 2015’s action-adventure title is finally slated to hit store shelves in just a few short weeks, and while we already knew that there would be a lot of content in the game, developer Techland has now revealed that there will clearly be even more to do than once though. So much so, in fact, that the studio has said it will take around 500 hours to complete in full.

In a new message shared via the official Dying Light 2 Twitter account today, Techland informed fans that it will take around 500 hours to see everything that the game has to offer. “To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!” the account tweeted out. In response to this, some fans were thrilled to know about how much content will be in the game, while others expressed that this almost seems like overkill.

https://twitter.com/DyingLightGame/status/1479860453140434945

It’s worth stressing here that at a baseline level, Dying Light 2’s main story will surely be drastically shorter. This 500-hour mark is one that Techland has said will be for those that are looking to do everything in the game. And considering that Dying Light 2 is a title that will have branching narratives depending on the in-game choices you make, I’m willing to bet that this 500-hour mark incorporates multiple playthroughs that would be needed in order to see everything. So if you’re someone who simply wants to pick up the title and finish its story, you shouldn’t have to worry about needing to set aside this much time in your schedule.

As mentioned, Dying Light 2 is actually very close to its launch and will be arriving on February 4. When it does release, the game will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

What do you think about Dying Light 2 being filled with this much content? Are you going to try to fully complete the game for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.