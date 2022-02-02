Dying Light 2 Creators Warn Players to Wait for Day-One Patch

Dying Light 2’s release is just a few days away now with reviews already going up ahead of its launch, but at the same time, some people are already obtaining access to the game via retail copies received ahead of schedule. For those who have been fortunate enough to obtain an early copy, however, Dying Light 2 creator Techland warns that you probably shouldn’t play that version of the game just yet. Instead, the developer advised players to wait until the release of the day-one patch which will bring “all improvements and fixes” that have been worked on throughout the past few weeks.

The cautionary message to those who have the game early was shared on social media this week via the Dying Light Twitter account. The devs said that they understood people were ready to explore the city and start playing but that if early adopters could just wait a few more days, they’d be able “to experience Dying Light 2 the way it’s meant to be played.”

Speaking to Eurogamer, Techland said that the PC version of the game is being kept up to date in “real-time,” so if and when you get access to that version, you should expect it to be representative of how Techland intended the game to be played. The outlet also shared a list of all the changes planned for the day-one patch courtesy of the developer which can be found below. Several of those include fixes for story progression blocks and crashes, so it looks like it’d indeed be wise for those who have the game currently to wait for the patch to ensure a smooth experience.

Dying Light 2 Day-One Patch Fixes

Fixed the Broadcast infinite respawn story block

Fix for dialogues that block story progression

Re-signing to the coop session doesn’t fail in case the user is logged in

Fixed crash when handling electrical parts to Carlos in Bazaar

Fixed problems with temporarily lowering the difficulty level – improved adaptive difficulty for AIs

Fixed crash caused by background renderer during the transition between menu and loading screens

Increased Wwise overall memory limit – fix for missing sounds and voice-over

Resolved problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface.

DLSS enabled. Improved default DLSS sharpness.

Fix for AI sometimes freezing/becoming immortal when the owner changes during death

Fixed the gamepad isn’t detected by the game before any movement or action will be conducted using a keyboard or mouse

Added protection against potential crashes.

Updates for ES, CH; DE intro.

Added missing game actions fixing the game’s unresponsiveness.

Fixed streamer mode option that(was not working properly).

Fixed crash on opening the secondary screen.

Fixed disconnecting coop sessions after a certain amount of time.

And many more…

Dying Light 2 is scheduled to release on February 4th.