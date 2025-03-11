Dying Light 2 Update 1.21.4 Released With Tower Raid Fixes

A new update for Dying Light 2 has today been released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Despite now being over three years old, support for DL2 hasn’t slowed down at all in 2025. In fact, roughly one month ago, Techland brought its popular Tower Raid game mode in Dying Light 2 back, this time in a permanent capacity. Now, in the wake of Tower Raid being folded back into DL2, Techland is looking to improve the mode just a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, update 1.21.4 for Dying Light 2 is dedicated entirely to Tower Raid. Techland says it has taken note of many of the problems that players have pointed out with the experience in recent weeks and has resolved a larger number of those issues. Despite this, it has also outlined other errors that it’s still aware of that will be fixed in another upcoming patch, while also mentioning other known issues that are present in DL2.

To get a look at everything that this new Dying Light 2 update has accomplished, you can view the full patch notes courtesy of Techland below.

Fixes

Fixed issues with one of the toughest enemies: fire extinguishers

Rebalanced bounties

Added new achievements

Resolved multiple AI replication issues (more to come)

Included more floors for the Quick & Regular mode rotations

Gameplay balance and difficulty adjustments on some of the floors

Rebalanced the rooftop fight

Fixed clipping issues with chests and small bins

Added further fixes for players being blocked by geometry

Shortened the time needed to apply medicine

Fixed an issue with players teleporting outside the map

Various bug fixes

Future Fixes

Improve experience when team lose their last life

Make the overall Tower Raid experience more rewarding

Known Issues