Dying Light 2 Update 1.21.4 Released With Tower Raid Fixes

A new update for Dying Light 2 has today been released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Despite now being over three years old, support for DL2 hasn’t slowed down at all in 2025. In fact, roughly one month ago, Techland brought its popular Tower Raid game mode in Dying Light 2 back, this time in a permanent capacity. Now, in the wake of Tower Raid being folded back into DL2, Techland is looking to improve the mode just a bit.
Downloadable right now, update 1.21.4 for Dying Light 2 is dedicated entirely to Tower Raid. Techland says it has taken note of many of the problems that players have pointed out with the experience in recent weeks and has resolved a larger number of those issues. Despite this, it has also outlined other errors that it’s still aware of that will be fixed in another upcoming patch, while also mentioning other known issues that are present in DL2.
To get a look at everything that this new Dying Light 2 update has accomplished, you can view the full patch notes courtesy of Techland below.
Dying Light 2 Update 1.21.4 Patch Notes
Fixes
- Fixed issues with one of the toughest enemies: fire extinguishers
- Rebalanced bounties
- Added new achievements
- Resolved multiple AI replication issues (more to come)
- Included more floors for the Quick & Regular mode rotations
- Gameplay balance and difficulty adjustments on some of the floors
- Rebalanced the rooftop fight
- Fixed clipping issues with chests and small bins
- Added further fixes for players being blocked by geometry
- Shortened the time needed to apply medicine
- Fixed an issue with players teleporting outside the map
- Various bug fixes
Future Fixes
- Improve experience when team lose their last life
- Make the overall Tower Raid experience more rewarding
Known Issues
- Resolving AI replication issues
- Balancing floors to provide the best experience for solo and co-op players
- Addressing bugs