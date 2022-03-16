Dying Light 2 Story Expansion Possibly Leaked

If Techland supports Dying Light 2 like it has supported Dying Light over the years, the new zombies game is going to get plenty of free updates premium DLC, and meaty expansions. The game is still new enough though that Techland hasn’t shared its post-launch plans for the game, let alone gone into any details. That said, it looks like a substantial story expansion may already be in the works, or at least that’s what bits and pieces of the game’s files suggest.

Datamining leaks are tricky because it’s sometimes hard to gauge what is unused content that was scrapped during development versus what’s been added recently and is indicative of content in active development. Further, by definition, the content is a work in progress, which injects a level of uncertainty and unpredictability into the speculation. That said, it doesn’t stop the speculation, which is exactly what fans of the game are doing over on Reddit where the leak was shared.

Taking to Reddit, an anonymous user relayed word that they found “a big chunk of info about Elyseum District in encrypted localization files.” The dataminer added: “I went into game data.paks and also found some strings in invoke file referring to ‘Outpost’, ‘Blood Diamonds’ and ‘Archers”‘quests which take place in new Elyseum district.

For now, it’s hard to know what should and shouldn’t be made of this leak. Whatever conclusions you do draw though, remember to take with a grain of salt as all of this information is unofficial, for now.

Dying Light 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it, click here.

“Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you’ll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “Soon you’ll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality. This is not an easy world to live in, and at times the darkness can almost overwhelm you, but more often than not the rich characters, compelling narrative, and thrill ride combat create a mixture that just can’t be resisted, and it’s a world I look forward to returning to.”