Dying Light 2 Gameplay Demo Being Revealed This Month

While we still have many months to go before the release of the highly anticipated sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, this hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited about the title. After all, this sure to be more parkour and zombies than ever, providing those who dive in with plenty of action to enjoy. That said, not a ton of gameplay has been revealed from the upcoming game, but it looks like Techland is gearing up to change that in a big way as they have recently announced that a stream will take place later this month that unveils an extended gameplay demo.

Taking to Steam, Techland announced that a special stream will be taking place on August 26th, and it will revolve around the reveal of an extended Dying Light 2 gameplay demo, which is sure to excite fans looking forward to the game. Based on everything that has been discussed and shown so far, it is easy to think that the upcoming sequel will be a worthy successor to the first Dying Light.

The time has come to show you #DyingLight2 Official Gameplay Demo! Join us on a special stream on 26th August at 8PM CEST / 11AM PDT!

SET A REMINDER – you don’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/OPGIMAZKMY — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) August 14, 2019

For those who don’t know what to expect in Dying Light 2, here’s more:

YOUR CHOICES, YOUR WORLD – You must make tough decisions and hard sacrifices as you decide the fate of a society on the brink of collapse. The effect of the choices you make will have a huge impact on entire regions of the city, uncovering new land masses and areas to explore.

EXCEPTIONAL AGILITY AND BRUTAL COMBAT – On your journey from humble beginnings to a person of great power, you have unprecedented freedom of movement across the city, seamlessly integrated with brutal first person combat.

A MODERN DARK AGE – In a desperate city, where resources and power are scarce, unstable, and trust in ruling bodies is all but eroded; humankind has reverted to a dark age. Civilization is gone but the relics are still there. This is a violent, primal & unforgiving world – and so are its inhabitants.

THE INFECTION HAS EVOLVED – The infection has evolved and become more sensitive to UV light. Society exists in the relative safety of sunlight, while the infected hide in the shadows of buildings. At night the infected roam the streets freely searching for prey, presenting opportunities for you to explore areas of the city inaccessible by day.

2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY – Play the entire campaign in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join other players’ and see how their choices have played out differently to your own and how they have shaped their world differently to yours.

Dying Light 2 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and is expected to arrive in spring 2020.