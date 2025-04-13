Fortnite Item Shop Adds Helpful New Feature for Players

Epic Games has added a new feature to the Fortnite Item Shop that players should appreciate quite a bit. While the Item Shop in Fortnite is constantly updating when it comes to the skins, cars, songs, and other cosmetics that are available for purchase, the marketplace itself has more or less been the same in presentation for the past year or two. Now, in the wake of the latest update for Fortnite going live, Epic has added one new aspect to the Item Shop that should make it considerably more helpful.

Within recent days, the Fortnite Item Shop added a new “Leaving Today” designator to items that are set to be removed from the shop during the next daily reset. Previously, Epic would only list when accessories were going to be removed in the fine print of a cosmetic’s description. Now, Epic is more boldly making it clear when an item is set to be exiting the Item Shop as a way of warning players who might want to pick something up before it’s gone.

While this doesn’t completely change how the Fortnite Item Shop functions, it does make it that much easier to peruse the marketplace and know when something is about to vanish. In the past, many Fortnite players have held off on purchasing certain cosmetics because they thought they had more time to buy them than expected. This “Leaving Today” label now makes it more apparent than ever before when a certain skin or item is about to be cycled out and should lead to players making more last-minute purchases.

Moving forward, more updates to the Item Shop in Fortnite like this are likely to come about. Epic has shown that it’s always looking to improve the various features of Fortnite based on feedback from its expansive community. While it’s not yet known what these future upgrades to the Item Shop might look like, we should see more tweaks like this in the months ahead.