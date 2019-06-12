New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

It was recently revealed that Square Enix will be handling the publishing for Techland‘s Dying Light 2 in the Americas. While the highly anticipated sequel isn’t set to arrive until next year, E3 2019 has brought forth more information about the upcoming game. During the Microsoft press conference, fans were treated to a trailer that revealed new protagonist Aiden Caldwell as well as the release window of spring 2020. However, now that Square Enix has jumped into the spotlight on gaming’s biggest stage, we have a bit more information on Dying Light 2. More importantly, we have good look at some gameplay.

As can be seen in the video above, the parkour title featuring zombies is looking better than ever. All of the fun and terror that was in the first title are sure to return in the upcoming sequel, and then some. Needless to say, the game is looking pretty good, but it’s still some time before it releases.

Dying Light 2 is set to arrive in spring 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here’s a few its key features:

YOUR CHOICES, YOUR WORLD – You must make tough decisions and hard sacrifices as you decide the fate of a society on the brink of collapse. The effect of the choices you make will have a huge impact on entire regions of the city, uncovering new land masses and areas to explore.

EXCEPTIONAL AGILITY AND BRUTAL COMBAT – On your journey from humble beginnings to a person of great power, you have unprecedented freedom of movement across the city, seamlessly integrated with brutal first person combat.

A MODERN DARK AGE – In a desperate city, where resources and power are scarce, unstable, and trust in ruling bodies is all but eroded; humankind has reverted to a dark age. Civilization is gone but the relics are still there. This is a violent, primal & unforgiving world – and so are its inhabitants.

THE INFECTION HAS EVOLVED – The infection has evolved and become more sensitive to UV light. Society exists in the relative safety of sunlight, while the infected hide in the shadows of buildings. At night the infected roam the streets freely searching for prey, presenting opportunities for you to explore areas of the city inaccessible by day.

2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY – Play the entire campaign in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join other players’ and see how their choices have played out differently to your own and how they have shaped their world differently to yours.

