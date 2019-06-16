Dying Light 2 Will Need to Be Played “Several Times” to Unlock Everything

Techland has been chipping away at the development of the highly anticipated sequel to 2015’s hit parkour-based zombie-slaying adventure Dying Light. Now that we’ve seen a bit of gameplay during this year’s E3, we are still without a concrete release date, but that isn’t stopping anyone from getting excited to get their hands on Dying Light 2. As it turns out, when the game does eventually arrive, players will need to keep their hands on it for quite some time in order to unlock everything, completing multiple playthroughs if they wish to see all of it.

Speaking with Prima Games at a recent demo held during E3 2019, one of the devs mentioned how players will definitely need a bounty of time in order to see everything Dying Light 2 has to offer. According to them, the first playthrough will only unlock about half of the game and “players will definitely need to play several times,” to get all of it. “I would say at least 4, possibly even 5,” they added. Needless to say, players are going to have their hands full when the game finally arrives.

Speaking of which, Dying Light 2 is currently without a release date, but it is set to arrive at some point in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on what to expect from the upcoming game:

YOUR CHOICES, YOUR WORLD – You must make tough decisions and hard sacrifices as you decide the fate of a society on the brink of collapse. The effect of the choices you make will have a huge impact on entire regions of the city, uncovering new land masses and areas to explore.

EXCEPTIONAL AGILITY AND BRUTAL COMBAT – On your journey from humble beginnings to a person of great power, you have unprecedented freedom of movement across the city, seamlessly integrated with brutal first person combat.

A MODERN DARK AGE – In a desperate city, where resources and power are scarce, unstable, and trust in ruling bodies is all but eroded; humankind has reverted to a dark age. Civilization is gone but the relics are still there. This is a violent, primal & unforgiving world – and so are its inhabitants.

THE INFECTION HAS EVOLVED – The infection has evolved and become more sensitive to UV light. Society exists in the relative safety of sunlight, while the infected hide in the shadows of buildings. At night the infected roam the streets freely searching for prey, presenting opportunities for you to explore areas of the city inaccessible by day.

2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY – Play the entire campaign in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join other players’ and see how their choices have played out differently to your own and how they have shaped their world differently to yours.

