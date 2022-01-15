Dying Light 2 Will Receive Post-Launch Content for 5 Years

If you were worried that next month’s release of Dying Light 2 would somehow be light on content at launch (it definitely won’t be), developer Techland is already assuring fans that the game will be supported well into the future. Much like the original Dying Light, which first released in 2015, the sequel is going to receive numerous pieces of DLC and other updates in the years to come. What makes this so noteworthy, though, comes with the sheer number of years that Techland has promised to support Dying Light 2.

In a recent message on social media, Techland divulged that it has a five year support plan for Dying Light 2. “We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!” the studio said. Further specifics on when this content might actually arrive was not touched on, but it seems likely that the first pieces of DLC for the game could begin to release later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022

As mentioned, the original Dying Light received numerous pieces of add-on content over the years, all of which were drastically different from one another. While the game did receive some story-based expansions such as Dying Light: The Following, Techland has also shown that it’s willing to create some truly out-of-the-box pieces of content. Some of these expansions included Dying Light: Hellraid, which was an action-fantasy experience, and Dying Light: Bad Blood, which was Techland’s take on the battle royale genre. Essentially, there are a multitude of possibilities when it comes to add-on content that Dying Light 2 could receive in the years ahead.

In case you already weren’t counting down the days until release, Dying Light 2 is set to arrive next month on February 4. It will be available to purchase and play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Are you glad to see that Dying Light 2 is going to receive DLC and other additional content so long after it releases? Let me know your own reaction down in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.