Dying Light 2 Will Offer Free Cross-Gen Upgrade for PlayStation and Xbox

Those looking to buy Dying Light 2 in the coming weeks can now take comfort in the fact that the game will offer a free cross-generation upgrade for PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Over the past year, cross-gen upgrades have been a common topic given the fact that many console owners are making the transition to new hardware with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And while various publishers have opted to push out next-gen upgrades in various ways, Techland has confirmed that Dying Light 2 will be a title that offers this upgrade for no cost.

In a press release sent out by Techland today, the developer and publisher of Dying Light 2 revealed that the game will take advantage of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service on Xbox platforms, which has been the manner in which Xbox One copies of certain titles are then upgraded for Xbox Series X/S later on. Conversely, the PS4 version of the game will also be able to be upgraded for free to a PS5 edition later on if need be. So if you’re someone who still doesn’t own a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you want to buy Dying Light 2 at launch on last-gen hardware, you’ll be able to then upgrade the version of the game that you own later on once you buy a new console.

In addition to revealing this news, Techland also confirmed that crossplay for Dying Light 2 won’t be live upon the game’s launch. Furthermore, cross-generation co-op, meaning play between a PS4 and PS5 console, for instance, also won’t be available at release. While it’s implied that these features will be coming further down the road, we don’t yet know when these updates might actually roll out.

If you didn’t already have the date circled on your own calendar, Dying Light 2 is set to finally release on February 4 and will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned to our own coverage here on ComicBook.com as we should have a review of the game to share with you in the future.