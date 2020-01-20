Dying Light 2 Officially Delayed

It would appear that this month is simply the time for video game delays. Final Fantasy VII Remake was delayed, Marvel’s Avengers was delayed, Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed, and now? Techland’s Dying Light 2 has also been delayed. Unlike the former video games, however, Dying Light 2 hasn’t just been delayed to some distant date in the future; it doesn’t even have a new release date as of now.

The indefinite delay was announced this morning and shared on the franchise’s social media pages. The short version is that the folks behind the game need more time to deliver on all the features shown in and promises made by trailers and the like. Given that it didn’t previously have an exact release date, this is more like the company has thrown the launch window — which was previously Spring 2020 — out the window instead. If more time equals a better game, it’s hard to imagine too many folks will be upset.

— Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

Here’s the official statement, transcribed in full:

“To our dedicated Community:

“It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date. We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised.

“We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.

“Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding.”

What do you think about the delay? Were you excited to check out Dying Light 2 — and are you willing to now wait for it? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Techland describes Dying Light 2 on the game’s official website:

“It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus.

“The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age. During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps – or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living.

“You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis.”

As mentioned above, Dying Light 2 was previously expected to release in Spring 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and it has been delayed indefinitely — there is no new announced release date at this time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Dying Light 2 right here.