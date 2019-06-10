New Dying Light 2 Trailer Reveals Release Window and Protagonist

Techland has revealed a new Dying Light 2 trailer, the first since the game has had since it was revealed last E3. Unfortunately, the trailer is actually less footage than what was shown last year. However, this year the Polish developer announced the game is releasing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC next spring. Further, the new trailer revealed the game’s new protagonist: Aiden Caldwell.

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years since humanity lost to the virus, and is set in a complete different part of the world than the first game.

“The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age,” adds an official description. “During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps – or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living.”

Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor, is described as someone who has exceptional agility and brutal combat skills, which make him a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in the game’s dangerous world. You can do what others cant, and enter places nobody else would dare.

“With your unique abilities you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

Dying Light 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release sometime next spring. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms. That said, expect to hear more about the game later today during Square Enix’s press conference. Meanwhile for more news and media on the game, click here. For more information, here are the game’s key features: