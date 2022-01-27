Dying Light 2 Reveals Post-Launch Roadmap

Dying Light 2 isn’t set to release until next week, but developer Techland already has big plans for the future. Today, the game’s official Twitter account released a roadmap, outlining the next few months of content. In addition to offering release windows, the roadmap also reveals that Techland is planning to support the game for more than five years! If everything goes as planned, that’s a significant amount of time, and it could help sway gamers that might be on the fence about the title.

Players can expect to see Factions-inspired DLC in February, Set of Challenges 1 in March, Series of Events — Mutated Infected in April, Set of Challenges 2 in May, and the first story DLC will drop in June. Of these announcements, only the story DLC will be paid. A second story DLC is planned, which will also be paid, but the game will also add new enemies, weapons, stories, events, and more free content in the future. The roadmap can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/ppJvu2G1sm — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 25, 2022

The Tweet above resulted in some pushback from gamers concerned that Techland might be cutting content ahead of launch, only to release it later. Techland denied that’s what’s happening, and advised readers to hold out on pre-ordering until reviews release, if they’re skeptical on the game’s amount of content. That comment seemed to get a lot of positive feedback on Twitter, as it’s unusual to see a developer advising a potential customer to hold out on buying a product ahead of time; it certainly shows a lot of confidence in the finished product! Hopefully, the game will prove to be an enjoyable one, and the downloadable content will keep players engaged for a long time to come.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to release February4th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the roadmap for Dying Light 2?Are you excited to check out the game next week? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!