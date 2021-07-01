Dying Light 2: Stay Human Prequel Comic Announced

✖

Those waiting for Dying Light 2: Stay Human to launch later this year have been getting occasional previews of the game like the latest episodic stream from developer Techland, but fans are getting another way to interact with the game’s story. Techland announced the release of a new, digital comic titled “Banshee – I Am The Cure” which will serve as a prequel for the events of the new Dying Light game.

Techland announced the new comic from Dynamite on Thursday, the same day it’d previously said would be the reveal date for its second episode of the “Dying 2 Know” video series. For those who want to check out the comic themselves, you’ll be able to do so through TechlandGG, the online community hub that features information and downloadable media pertaining to the Dying Light games.

(Photo: Techland)

The comic will be free for those who want it and will remain available through TechlandGG from Thursday until July 15th. It’ll be released in a retail version later in the year, but a date for that launch wasn’t given.

Since Dying Light 2: Stay Human takes place many years after the events of Dying Light that kicked off the series, so a comic like this is a welcome bridge between the two games. It comes in at just over 50 pages total, so it’s a lengthy look into the Dying Light universe for any who’ve been eager to get back into it or those who are just now interested in the series with the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human coming later this year.

(Photo: Techland)

While you wait for the new comic to release on Thursday, the new episode of Dying 2 Know is worth tuning in to if you want to learn and see more about the new game. The last presentation that kicked off the video series featured a gameplay trailer and confirmed the December release date for the game which sounds like it’ll be a lot to top, but hopefully Episode 2 will do just that.

The new Dying Light game takes place over 20 years after the events of the first. Players fill the role of a wanderer in a world that’s once again succumbing to the effects of the virus that fueled the conflicts of Dying Light.

“You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City,” a preview of the new game said. “But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget—stay human.”

Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on December 7th, and the new Banshee – I Am The Cure comic will be available on Thursday after the Dying 2 Know presentation until July 15th.