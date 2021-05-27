Dying Light 2 Release Date Revealed With New Gameplay Footage

Today, Dying Light 2 finally re-emerged from the shadows with a new trailer and a release date. We haven't seen or heard much from the sequel announced all the way back at E3 2018, but today that changed during a special Twitch stream dedicated to what is more a less a re-reveal of the zombies parkour game, which is now called Dying Light 2: Stay Human and which is set to finally release later this year on December 7, 2021.

While it's been a few years since we've seen Dying Light 2 -- and while it now boasts a new name -- it more or less looks the same, which is to say like more Dying Light, but with a bump in visual fidelity and far more ambition.

Of course, you never expect a game to look radically different from reveal to re-reveal, but according to various reports, the game has had some development issues, and the drawn-out silence only reinforces these reports. That said, even if the game did experience a bit of development hell, it's not reflected in the product. The game looks great, but only will tell if it's going to make good on all of this potential.

Dying Light 2 will be available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S when it launches.

"It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus. The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age. During the day, bandits, factions and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps - or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living. You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities, you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. The fate of the city is in your hands.

