Dying Light 2 Is Going to Be Supported For Years, Dev Confirms

Many fans are getting more and more excited about the upcoming sequel to 2015’s Dying Light. The inbound title is promising to be quite the adventure, and with improvements made all around, it is seemingly sure to deliver an experience worthy of its predecessor. Plus, one of the devs has said it will take multiple playthroughs to unlock everything Dying Light 2 has to offer, which just means there will be plenty of parkour and zombie-slaying action to go around. That said, with the next generation of hardware on the horizon, the team at Techland have confirmed that they are committed to supporting the title for years to come.

Speaking with DualShockers, Techland producer Kornel Jaskula stated that they “are going to support it for years.” Of course, this was brought up when asked if the devs have any plans for post-launch DLC, in addition to the next generation of consoles officially kicking off late next year. Jaskula touched on this, essentially saying that plenty of people will still be hanging around the current generation of hardware.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are many consoles out there with the current generation so we believe that they are not going to be scraped just after the release of the new generation of consoles,” he said. “There’s going to be many console out there that will still need support. Players will still use the current generation consoles so the market is going to be as big as it is right now. There’s not going to be fewer players.”

Dying Light 2 is set to arrive at some point in spring 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the upcoming title, here are some of the key features: