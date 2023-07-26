Dying Light 2's The Walking Dead Crossover Launches With Challenges and Rewards

Dying Light 2 has been in the news quite a bit over the last week. First, a player found unused horse controls that could point to a future DLC and then it was announced that Tencent is buying Techland, the game's developer. Recently, the team also announced that it would be crossing over with The Walking Dead for that property's 20th Anniversary, and today Techland has finally revealed exactly what's coming with that Walking Dead content. The best news is that it's actually kicked off today, meaning you can hop into Dying Light 2 right now and start earning all kinds of new Walking Dead rewards.

The Walking Dead's 20th Anniversary crossover in Dying Light 2 runs from July 26 until August 2. During the promotional period, players can log in, complete various daily challenges, and earn several different rewards. All of the daily rewards are various comic book covers that merge the aesthetic of The Walking Dead with Dying Light 2 characters, and after you earn all seven, you'll get access to an item blueprint that allows you to craft Lucille, the famous bat Negan uses in the comics and TV show.

Beyond that, there's also a community goal that asks players worldwide to slay 160 million enemies. If that goal is reached, every player who participated will get a Sheriff's Hat as a reward. You can also spend $7.99 to unlock Rick Grimes' Outfit, The Walking Dead Paraglider, Michonne's Katana, and Negan's Knife to complete the full look. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there's any way to earn those four items in the game at this stage, so you'll have to open your wallet if you want everything.

When it launched Dying Light 2, Techland committed to providing players with at least five years of post-launch content. This crossover with The Walking Dead is just the latest in a long line of the developer doing exactly that. While it hasn't announced any other official future plans just yet, we do know that a second DLC is on the way for 2024 after it was recently delayed out of 2023. Here's hoping they include rideable horses.