Dying Light 2 Developer Provides Update on Fan-Favorite Mode Being Added

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has provided an update on a fan-favorite mode and when it will be added to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Dying Light 2 is a long game, full of content, but some players have already finished it and are wondering next. If Techland supports Dying Light 2 like it did the first game, players have years of both free and premium content to look forward to. That said, in the meantime, many players are wondering where New Game Plus mode is.

For those that don’t know: New Game Plus mode adds replayability to the game by allowing players to carry over their progression, stats, and inventory to a new game and save. In return, the game usually scales enemies and challenges to account for this. It’s a popular mode, but currently, it’s not in the game. To this end, Techland recently acknowledged the demand for the mode.

“I can’t confirm any dates for new game plus, but we hear your requests. I hope it can and will happen rather soon,” said Tymon Smektała, the game’s lead game designer of request for the mode.

Dying Light 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game has yet to come to Nintendo Switch, but according to Techland, this will change sometime during Q2, which is to say, sometime between the start of April and the end of June.

“Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you’ll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Soon you’ll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality. This is not an easy world to live in, and at times the darkness can almost overwhelm you, but more often than not the rich characters, compelling narrative, and thrill ride combat create a mixture that just can’t be resisted, and it’s a world I look forward to returning to.”