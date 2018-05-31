Dying Light Gets Final Free DLC Pack

Following the success of its hit zombie-killing survival game Dying Light, the developers at Techland made a huge promise to the fans. It vowed to offer ten free content packs as a way of saying thank you for the game’s popularity.

Thus far it’s delivered nine of those packs with extra content and other goodies that make it a joy to eliminate the undead. But now the time has come for the tenth and final piece before the team moves on to bigger territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developer confirmed today that Content Drop #10 is now available, with the goodies automatically being added to the game via an update. With it, you’ll get access to the following items:

The Desert Fury Buggy

The Empress Machete

The Heatwave Crossbow

The Sandstorm Shotgun

A new survivor named Badlands Rider, pictured above

You can check out these items in action in the trailer above.

With that, Techland is moving on to its next big piece of content for Dying Light. Earlier this year the team confirmed a new Battle Royale-style mode called Bad Blood which comes with the following features:

A creative blend of PvE and PvP gameplay. Kill the infected and destroy their hives to collect blood samples. Prey on other players, steal their samples, and become the only survivor.

Fight or run to gear up and return stronger? Attack hives to level up or loot and craft weapon mods? Collect blood samples or steal them from other players? Learn to make instant decisions if you want to survive.

Whether you run for your life, chase another player or race to the chopper, it’s your parkour skills that give you an edge over your enemies.

A global playtest for the Steam version of Bad Blood should take place sometime this summer before the content launches later this year. The company noted, “Be among the first to play Dying Light: Bad Blood – a new multiplayer title set in the Dying Light universe. Enjoy violent and dynamic online matches that blend PvP and PvE styles of gameplay, while retaining the core of Dying Light’s unique experience. Sign up now to participate in the free Global Playtest on Steam.”

After that? Techland hasn’t disclosed its plans just yet, but there’s a slim chance we could see something new unveiled at E3 in just a couple of weeks. Fingers crossed there’s more Dying Light headed our way.

Dying Light is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.