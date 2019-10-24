Dying Light Teases Left 4 Dead 2 Crossover

While it’s not a new video game in the Left 4 Dead franchise, there has been an announcement of sorts for the hibernating Valve property. The video game Dying Light will be introducing some sort of crossover, collaborative event featuring Left 4 Dead 2. What, exactly, will that entail? Will it be weapons? Characters? Both? Nobody knows.

The game, developed by Techland Publishing, has teased some sort of zombie-slaying crossover with the Left 4 Dead franchise over on Twitter. But, as of writing, that’s about the extent of things. When might this happen? How? What’s it going to include? There’s no official details attached to this beyond the image below, so anything further is just speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how these things usually work, and what the image seems to show, the event will likely be as simple as Left 4 Dead 2 cosmetics and skins being added to Dying Light. If Techland really wants to get fancy, maybe there will be some sort of special mode harkening back to the very specific design of the Left 4 Dead franchise — with an added cameo or two.

Survivors!

Are you ready for some serious zombie slaying? #left4dead2 style is coming! pic.twitter.com/Lv4XXyf8Jn — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) October 23, 2019

What do you think Dying Light is going to include from Left 4 Dead 2? Are you a fan of both games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Techland describes Dying Light on the game’s website:

“Dying Light is a first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open world overrun by flesh-hungry zombies. Roam a city devastated by a mysterious virus epidemic. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected.”

Dying Light is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac, and its sequel, Dying Light 2, is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC in early 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.