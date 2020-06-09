Dynamax Trends as Pokemon Fans Debate the Best Series Gimmick
Over the last few generations, the Pokemon games have added a number of gimmicks to spice up the gameplay. Pokemon X and Y introduced Mega Evolutions, Pokemon Sun and Moon brought in Z-Moves and Regional Variants, while Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced the Dynamax phenomenon. Thanks to a tweet from @trainer_tarun, fans have been debating which of these should be eliminated, and the newest addition is trending since it's the one that many Pokemon fans seem to agree on. Not everyone dislikes the Dynamax and Gigantamax feature, but it's interesting to see it trending, as a result. Perhaps in time fans will feel differently about it!
A lot of Pokemon players want to see Mega Evolutions return.
No doubt, Dynamax/Gigantamax! Bring back Mega Evolutions!! https://t.co/Wqys7VRdir— Bernardo🇲🇽 (@BSalto17) June 9, 2020
Some people really dislike Dynamax!
Dynamax is such an Unimaginative gimmick. Get rid of it forever— Imscaredcry (@imscaredcry) June 8, 2020
Others just prefer Dynamax less than the other options.
I've slowly grown to appreciate Z-moves and Dynamax on their own, but compared to Megas and Regional variants...Nah man, in the trash they go.
I'll always go for Megas. https://t.co/e6FxLjMZUQ— 🔪 BlueKnuckle 🔪 Stay safe while you protest! (@blueharukaARTS) June 9, 2020
To be fair, "Kaiju Mega Evolution" kind of sounds awesome.
Also Gigantamax is literally just Kaiju mega evolution... https://t.co/sCL02bFwbK— Xp (@XpOverdrive) June 8, 2020
A lot of the hate seems to be related to "Dexit."
Dynamax, it’s trash just like Sword n Sheild. https://t.co/VBFlr9QdPw— ɴᴀᴛᴇ🔥✊🏾 (@N8D351GN) June 9, 2020
Plenty of fans like Dynamax, though!
what the honk are people choosing dynamax for
i thought it was agreed it was a pretty cool mechanic and i thought it was only really op in singles which isn't even what competitive is built around anyway
it's leagues more interesting than z-moves mang scrap them !!— Meowrgan The Bagel Princess (@BagelHonky) June 9, 2020
Z-Moves seem to be at the bottom of the list for many fans.
Regional forms are brilliant. Megas are unbalanced displays of favoritism but still really cool. Dynamax creates an interesting doubles meta even if it's busted in singles.
Z-moves were a cool idea, but kinda janky, ESPECIALLY status moves. I say Z-moves get the axe.— Sean Fay Wolfe (@seanfaywolfe) June 9, 2020
The next addition might change some tunes.
Not surprised that the hate for Dmax got it trending rn lol. Ya’ll hated Mega’s when they dropped too and got it trending as well. “Omg why can Blaziken evolve again this is so dumb GF is stealing and getting old” like PLSS LOL. Y’all will love dynamax when next gen rolls around— PokéWitch Xania Ⓙ (@SkinnySnubbull) June 9, 2020
