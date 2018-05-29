E3 2018 Dates, Confirmed Games, and Expected Surprises

E3 is right around the corner. The most popular gaming expo in the world is returning to Los Angeles June 12-14, and every year, E3 always yields incredible new reveals, demos, and surprises. So what can you expect to see at this year’s E3?

Our friends at GameSpot have compiled a list of every single game that has been confirmed for E3 so far. Though there are still many questions unanswered, and major third-party games unaccounted for, we do have a pretty solid list of attendees at the moment. We expect this list to grow over time, and obviously there will be many games revealed for the first time during the expo, but for the time being, here’s a quick rundown of every game we know will show up:

3 Minutes to Midnight

The Abyss

Anthem

Arcade 1UP

Arcade Islands: Volume One

Aria’s Legacy

Atari Flashback Classics for Nintendo Switch

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3

Battle Teams 2

Battlefield V

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Champions Eleven

Death Stranding

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2 (new fall update/DLC)

The Division 2

For Honor

Ghost of Tsushima

Heavy Fire: Red Shadow

Home Sweet Home

Kingdom Hearts IIII

The Last Of Us Part II

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Night Driver

Pool Elite

Rage 2

ReEvolve

Remedy’s new game (untitled)

RollerCoaster Tycoon for Nintendo Switch (working title)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch

Saier’s Light

Spider-Man

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo esports competition)

Super Smash Bros. Switch

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Sinking City

Skull & Bones

Starline: Battle for Atlas

Strange Brigade

Tempest 4000

Transference

Transit City Touch

V-Rally 4

Warhammer Martyr

War Clash

As far as reveals and surprises, there are quite a few games we’re looking forward to seeing this year. My most anticipated title is From Software’s new project, which many people are assuming will be Bloodborne 2. Personally, I think that From Software will be revealing a new game unrelated to the Soulsborne games, but we’ll be excited no matter what.

We’ve also been hearing rumors of Rocksteady’s new game for months now. Is it an open-world Superman game? A new Batman Arkham game starring Damian Wayne? An Suicide Squad action-RPG? We’ve heard it all, and now we’re ready to see it! Could they unveil their project during E3?

Nintendo will obviously be focusing on Super Smash Bros. this year, and the game will be shown off for the first time during a special tournament series, so we’ll get to see some high-end Smash Bros. gameplay right off the bat! Still, we’re expecting a new trailer for Metroid Prime 4, the new Yoshi game, plenty of Pokemon news, and possibly some new Wii U ports. We’d love to see Tokyo Mirage Sessions make its way to Switch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be showing up in a big way, and hopefully we’ll get a full reveal of the highly-anticipated Battle Royale mode: ‘Blackout.’ Blackout was revealed with a teaser trailer during a special press event, but we didn’t actually get to see any gameplay. This could be huge for the franchise, and E3 would be the perfect time to lift the veil.

Square Enix has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts III will be playable on the E3 show floor, and we’re hoping that we’ll finally get a release date as part of a special E3 trailer. We’re also crossing our fingers and toes hoping for a new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer, possibly with a launch window for the first episode. Our money is on spring of 2019.

Rumor has it that Microsoft will be showing off a new Forza Horizon this year, and that would make us very happy indeed. Rumors initially predicted that the game would take place in the UK, but recent leaked concept art has shown off Eastern-inspired environments. Could we be going China or Japan?

What are you looking forward to seeing at this year’s E3? A new Assassin’s Creed? The reveal for Halo 6? Anything could happen, and ComicBook will be there to cover the show from every angle. Stay tuned!