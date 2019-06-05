New Amazon Leak Points At A Ton of E3 Game Reveals

Update: The original article is focused on Bethesda, but more listings of unannounced games from other publishers have popped up on Amazon, suggesting E3 is going to be brimming with new game reveals, and maybe even the reveal of a new Nintendo Switch.

tons more dummy placeholders on Amazon UK https://t.co/JcftDFPXDV

Take Two – 6

Ubisoft – 9

Sony – 8

Koch – 6

Nintendo – 14 (there’s also a 3DS dummy)

Nintendo Switch Accessories – 2

Activision – 3

Namco – 13

Microsoft – 7

Warner – 5 I’m just listing what I saw was the highest # pic.twitter.com/dCTb0Fx3qA — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2019

Nintendo Switch Console Dummy listed on Amazon UK, could just be a new bundle or a new model, if any of this even means anything https://t.co/nE0mYqizsR pic.twitter.com/YaAlL3YDOc — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2019

Original: Today, Amazon UK put up placeholder listings for what looks like possibly six unannounced Bethesda games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, suggesting that the publisher is packing some heat for its upcoming presser. Interestingly there’s no placeholder listings for additional platforms, but there does appear to be six distinct listings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, while it’s certainly possible, if not likely, Amazon knows something about Bethesda’s E3 plans we don’t, it’s also possible this is simply preparation on the behalf of the retailer. Further, if you factor in that two of these could be Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI — just in case Bethesda announces the pair of games are coming sooner than anticipated (they aren’t) — then we are left with only four games. The listings aren’t for the new Wolfenstein or DOOM Eternal or any announced Bethesda game not called Starfield or The Elder Scrolls VI, because those already have pre-order listings.

6 Bethesda “Dummy” placeholders listed on Amazon UK (PS4/XBO) https://t.co/H8PbLprhAp pic.twitter.com/ORUWFQ9IL5 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2019

Of course, take this with a grain of salt. Who knows what these listings are for. They appear to be for unannounced games from Bethesda, but we don’t know that for sure.

There’s a good chance one of these is for a new Evil Within, considering the creator of the series will be present at the show. Meanwhile, it’s also quite possible one of these is for Wolfenstein III, which has been confirmed, but not revealed. Beyond that, who knows. Prey 2? Dishonored 3? New Quake? New IPs? We’ll have to wait and see. Unlike some pressers where I know few tidbits about, I haven’t heard a peep about what Bethesda has in store.