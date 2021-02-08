E3 2021 All-Digital Event is Being Planned For This Summer

✖

After having to cancel 2020’s iteration of the annual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, E3 sounds as though it’s trying to make a return in 2021. While plans still aren’t official, the powers that be behind the gaming convention are looking to hold a digital event this June, although it still needs help from third parties to make this a reality.

According to a new report that has emerged from VGC, The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which is the group behind E3, is still looking to hold the convention in 2021 as planned. However, due to the pandemic still being an issue, particularly in the United States, a live event at the Los Angeles Convention Center is probably not in the cards. Instead, the ESA is looking to hold a digital iteration of E3 from June 15th to the 17th. These are the same dates that the ESA previously said it would hold E3 2021 during last year.

As for what this new digital event would look like, the plan is to hold multiple video presentations where developers and publishers from around the globe can show off their upcoming video game releases. An awards show of some sort is also said to be included, along with a “preview night” on June 14th. In addition, those in the media would still be able to get their hands on demos of these upcoming games via virtual events to then share with their audience.

The biggest snag with this idea, however, is that varying video game publishers still need to get on board with it. In recent years, E3 has been bleeding attendance from some big-name companies, most notably with PlayStation. The board of the ESA is also made up of a number of executives from gaming companies from around the world. These members also haven’t apparently signed-off on this proposal yet, making the show’s actual status a bit uncertain. In addition, other publishers have already confirmed in the report that they will opt to hold their own keynotes this summer rather than pay a gaudy amount of money to get in on what the ESA is proposing.

It’s also important to note that at this point in time, the ESA also hasn’t formally given up the idea of holding E3 2021 in-person. However, the show’s official cancellation seems to all but be a formality at this point which is why plans for a digital event have started to come about.

It remains to be seen what form E3 will take this year, but the ESA says it will have more to share on the show’s status quite soon. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.