E3 2023 Is Being Coordinated by the Group Behind PAX

Even though there hasn't been an in-person event since 2019, E3 is officially coming back in 2023 and it's going to be coordinated by the same group behind PAX, Star Wars Celebration, and numerous other events. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic canceling E3 from 2020 through 2022, the annualized event had started to lose its way and saw publishers like PlayStation opting to forgo appearing at the show entirely. In light of this, the organization behind E3 is now looking to a new partner to help bring the convention into a new era.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which is the entity that controls E3, announced today that ReedPop will serve as the production company behind E3 2023. The event is once again slated to happen at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will take place during the second week of June. Although it's not clear what ReedPop will do to change E3 from past versions of the convention, the company has a pretty great track record when it comes to organizing aforementioned events like PAX, New York Comic Con, and many others. With this in mind, it seems like there could be greater hope for E3 in the coming year.

"For years, we've listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community's feedback," said ReedPop's Kyle Marsden-Kish. In the coming year, Marsden-Kish is going to lead the team at ReedPop that will be focused on organizing E3. "E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what's always worked—while reshaping what didn't and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond."

For now, there are still more questions than answers about what E3 will actually look like with its return in 2023. More information should start to come about later this year though as media registration begins. In the early part of next year, we should then start to get a better idea of what publishers and developers will actually be attending.