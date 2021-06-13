Final Fantasy 1-6 Remasters Revealed

Square Enix is set to have some cool announcements for fans in their Square Enix Presents event at E3, and that will most likely include some announcements and reveals related to the Final Fantasy brand. Your first thought may go to Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Remake Chapter 2, but a new leak from Reddit user PracticalBrush, who has a track record for getting these right, suggests that the main event might instead be the Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy 1 through 6, and while it wasn't the main event, the remasters did make an appearance.

The reveal trailer, which can be seen in the video above, reveals that Final Fantasy 1 through 6 are indeed getting 2D remasters, but what is the most surprising is that the platforms listed only include Steam and mobile so far. Hopefully it will include other platforms later.

Now, while we haven't seen these obviously, the Pixel Remasters would be most likely in the style of the recently announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D, which combines the classic pixel art with 3D effects to give it a modern flair. Dragon Quest III HD-2D was pitched as an approachable game for adults who want to dive back into the original game but is also perfect for younger players new to the franchise.

The trailer for Dragon Quest showcased what the game used to look like and how it looks in the remaster, and there is a huge difference. The HD-2D version gives you the classic sprite style but creating a 3D world that still feels classic but is full of vibrant colors and effects, all the while keeping the tried and true turn-based combat.

If this is what we can expect from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters for 1 through 6, this will easily go to the top of Final Fantasy fans' wishlists. Sure we've had ports of these games previously, but not with this model flourish, and yes, I will be playing Final Fantasy VI immediately upon release.

So, are you excited for the new remasters of Final Fantasy? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Final Fantasy with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!