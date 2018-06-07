E3 Walks Back Leak With Hilarious Social Media Save

A lot of companies and fans are really getting into the hype of next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. But we didn’t expect that the E3 Twitter account would be anticipating the upcoming event.
Granted, the account exists to hype next week’s huge game show. But an inadvertent tweet sent out on it earlier tonight has become a social media sensation.
The tweet in question can be found below, in which the account basically notes that the first day of the show has come to a close, along with asking fans what they want from the second day. Of course, the first day doesn’t actually take place until next Tuesday on the 12th, but…hey.
Day 1 of #E32018 is coming to a close, and it was a packed one. Before you head off to recharge for tomorrow, let us know what you thought the best part of the day was!— E3 (@E3) June 7, 2018
The responses have been nothing short of golden, with a few select ones found below:
🤔🍻❤️— Cory Barlog 🎮 #E3 (@corybarlog) June 7, 2018
Recharge for tomorrow? I’m headed to Party Royale!— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2018
Are you okay— DXRacer (@DXRacer) June 7, 2018
Our staff got into it as well.
HOW ABOUT THAT REVEAL OF CRASH AND SPYRO IN SMASH YO https://t.co/zEqzJ8UEwj— Robert “DCD” Workman, soon @ E3! (@thedcd) June 7, 2018
11/10, would cover again— Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert ✈️ @E3 (@DirtyEffinHippy) June 7, 2018
Now, the social media folks could’ve just removed the tweet and brushed it off. But instead it actually had some fun with it…
Ahhh man. Another leak… https://t.co/ZWXWfdvcDr— E3 (@E3) June 7, 2018
And, as expected, the responses were golden.
#LeaksAreComing pic.twitter.com/MLpfE9uPQ9— Jakejames Lugo (@VenomousFatman1) June 7, 2018
Time travel pic.twitter.com/rzJVRP58vL— The Behemoth (@thebehemoth) June 7, 2018
That response tho! #DamageControl #WellPlayed pic.twitter.com/4yHLlVqx8K— Albert Perkins🔜Covering #E32018 (@AlbertPerkins) June 7, 2018
It’s good to see the E3 account have a good time in the face of E3.
But…seriously, is the first day over?!