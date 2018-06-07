Gaming

E3 Walks Back Leak With Hilarious Social Media Save

A lot of companies and fans are really getting into the hype of next week’s Electronic […]

A lot of companies and fans are really getting into the hype of next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. But we didn’t expect that the E3 Twitter account would be anticipating the upcoming event.

Granted, the account exists to hype next week’s huge game show. But an inadvertent tweet sent out on it earlier tonight has become a social media sensation.

The tweet in question can be found below, in which the account basically notes that the first day of the show has come to a close, along with asking fans what they want from the second day. Of course, the first day doesn’t actually take place until next Tuesday on the 12th, but…hey.

The responses have been nothing short of golden, with a few select ones found below:

Our staff got into it as well.

Now, the social media folks could’ve just removed the tweet and brushed it off. But instead it actually had some fun with it…

And, as expected, the responses were golden.

It’s good to see the E3 account have a good time in the face of E3.

But…seriously, is the first day over?!

