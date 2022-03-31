E3's Cancelation Has Video Game Fans Devastated
E3 2022 has been officially canceled. While there had been rumors circulating for several months about the show, today's announcement came as a bit of a disappointment. The show's planners claim that an in-person event will happen next year, but many fans remain skeptical, and see this as a potential death knell for the show as a whole. It's difficult to say for sure, but a lot of gamers are disappointed, either way. E3 was a yearly event that so many fans looked forward to. The news is especially disappointing for those that never had the chance to attend.
In E3's place, there will still be plenty of other digital events. Geoff Keighley has used today's news as an excuse to hype Summer Game Fest, and Limited Run Games has already confirmed that it will still host its annual "LRG3" event. Xbox and Nintendo were likely planning digital events for E3 2022, and will probably still release them, with some adjustments. Gamers will just have to wait and see how things play out, but for now, it's easy to see why some are disappointed.
E3 was definitely something to look forward to!
Man if E3 is turly gone for goid that actually really sucks. E3 was something i always looked forward to. I never watched the shows live but it was still fun seeing all the cool trailers to come from it— ρяιη¢є ѕσяяσω (@THE_king_sorrow) March 31, 2022
Gif says it all.
so no e3? pic.twitter.com/cBX5kicbHU— 🪐 SλTURN 🪐 (@SUNKENSATURN) March 31, 2022
Probably where it belongs, honestly.
No E3 this year!! Throw 2022 in the trash— Mosabi🈴 (@AyeeMo3) March 31, 2022
That might be one positive!
There not being an E3 is definitely a bit of a bummer. I always looked forward to it. But the way game dev and release windows are always shifting around these days, out of necessity mind you, it's better for publishers to not have to be tied to a big event at a specified time— Kyle Brown (@BombingDodongos) March 31, 2022
Some are worried about what it could mean for gaming...
They canceled E3 this year. Idk what that means for gaming but i am scared.— Lost in the Mood (@TheFlightOfMars) March 31, 2022
...while others are sad they might never get a chance to go.
sucks I’ll never be able to go to E3 😪— kj. (@kingkeithford) March 31, 2022
It's hard to beat that hype!
i joke about E3 but it do kinda suck to see it go 😪😪 that day of hype was unrivaled— Penscribble 🎨| BLM (@PenScribbleDX) March 31, 2022
Certain employers might be happy, though.
E3 has been canceled… well I guess I won’t be calling off work for E3 then— Hughey 🇺🇦 (@Blue_Mind_DeV) March 31, 2022