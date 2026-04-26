EA Begins Shutdown Process for Two Games in 48 Hours

Electronic Arts, more commonly known as EA, is beginning the shutdown process for two games in 48 hours. One of these games is arguably one of its best games of all time, or at least it is a former Game of the Year winner. The other EA game is not as acclaimed; however, it was popular back in its day. The good news is that neither game is entirely shutting down. Rather, they are just shutting down on select platforms. The catch is that when games start shutting down on one platform, they usually aren’t terribly far away from shutting down on more platforms.

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To this end, EA is shutting down the servers of two games on April 27: Dragon Age: Inquisition and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare. For now, though, servers are only being shut down on PS3. No other platforms will be impacted. This will obviously change, probably sooner rather than later. Perhaps not in the coming months, but likely in the coming years.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

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Dragon Age: Inquisition was released by BioWare back in 2014 as the third of four mainline games in the fantasy RPG series. Upon release, it earned an 89 on Metacritic and ended up winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards thanks to 2014 being an infamously weak year in terms of releases.

The best-selling game in the series, like other mainline games, it is a single-player RPG, but unlike some other installments, it actually has a co-op multiplayer mode. This mode won’t exist with the PS3 version after April 27.

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare

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Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare was released the same year, 2014, but by PopCap Vancouver. It, unlike Dragon Age: Inquisition, has a robust multiplayer offering in addition to its single-player offering. In fact, this is arguably the bigger chunk of the game, so its servers being shut off is a bigger deal.

As for the game, it is a multiplayer third-person shooter meets tower defense game, and it is the third release in the Plants vs. Zombies series. It has a Metacritic range of 69 to 78, and sold well enough to get a sequel, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, in 2016.

For now, these shutdowns are only impacting the PS3 versions, but the Xbox 360 versions will almost certainly follow very soon, and then the PS4, Xbox One, and potentially PC servers could follow at a later date.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.