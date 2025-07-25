The Best EA Game of All Time Available for $2 for Limited Time

The best EA game off all time is currently available for effectively just $1.99. What the best EA game is of all time is of course debatable. Any of the first free Mass Effect games can make a claim for the crown. Fellow BioWare game Dragon Age: Origins can as well. Even Dragon Age: Inquisition. Beyond RPGs, there are shooters like Apex Legends, Titanfall 2, Battlefield 3, Battlefield: Bad Company 2. And beyond shooters and RPGs, there are its various sports games, its racing games like Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and other games like Dead Space and It Takes Two. EA has released many great games over the years. Its highest-rated game was released in 2010 though.

Back in 2010, Mass Effect 2 was released. 15 years later, a remaster of it is available for effectively $2 because right now the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is on sale for $6. This collection comes with remasters of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus all the DLC for each, at a price point of $2 per game.

This deal is available at a few different places. For example, the PlayStation Store has this deal available for PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro users. The Microsoft Store, meanwhile, his the same deal for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. And then GameStop has physical copies, at the same price, but only on Xbox platforms.

How long the deal is going to be available on GameStop we do not know. What we do know is the deal ends on August 1 on the Microsoft Store and July 31 on the PlayStation Store. Once these various deadlines end, the 90 percent discount will end, and the collection will revert back to its normal price point of $60.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official description of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

Whether via GameStop, PlayStation Store, or the Microsoft Store, those that trigger this offer should expect to sit down with Mass Effect Legendary Edition for at least 60 hours. This is just to mainline the three campaigns though. Those that want to experience the DLC and the wealth of side content will need closer to 150 hours with the three RPGs.

