5 EA Games Have Just Been Shut Down for Good

The online servers of five different EA games have been shut down today, which means large parts of the games are now inaccessible. Thankfully, all of the games in question are older at this point, but many of them are also bondafide classics, so while there shut downs won't effect many in 2023, it will effect some in the coming years who wish to revisit these games. As for why they are being shut down, EA didn't say when it relayed word earlier this year, and this hasn't changed. The answer is probably pretty simple though; the age and player count of the games didn't warrant keeping servers live from a business perspective.

As for the games, specifically, they are as follows: Battlefield 1943 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Battlefield Bad Company for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Battlefield Bad Company 2 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Dante's Inferno on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and Xbox 360, and Dead Space 2 on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Of course, none of these games are PS4 or Xbox One games, let alone PS5 games or Xbox Series X|S games, however, they are playable on these various machines, or at least some are on some platforms, via backward compatibility. Whether this will change with this new development, remains to be seen. Probably not, but you never know in situations like this, especially because it is dependent on how much of the game remains playable vs unplayable.

At the moment of publishing, EA has not announced any more delistings for the remainder of the year or for 2024. The former isn't going to change at this point, but the latter will almost certainly will as hundreds of games are delisted every year, and some EA games are always included.

