EA Makes Note of PUBG’s Incredible Success and Promises to Make Their Own “New and Innovative” Mode Moves

Electronic Arts is once again front and center when one exec officially made the announcement of Anthem’s delay, but refused to call it a “delay.” Instead, he cited that those wanting to call it that were just “looking for a story,” despite the game not making its originally promised 2018 release date. Still, the gaming bizz moves on and another EA excec has stepped up to give us some insight into their future plans. Plans that apparently include emulating the popular battle royale game: PUBG.

When PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) first hit the market, it hit the ground running. Immediately the game so record-breaking player counts, and it seems that everyone was talking about that delectable chicken dinner waiting to be won. The game also inspired other developers to dabble in this genre, and titles like Fortnite were able to be met with a portion of that success. Because of this, it’s not surprising that EA should want to do the same, as EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently gave the game his complete praise during a recent earnings call.

EA is “respectful and complimentary” of the game’s achievements, said Wilson. He even referenced Fortnite stating that this is “clearly” something that the FPS microcosm wants, and EA could potentially look to capitalize on.

“I think what you discover in this industry is that there’s a lot of great vectors that drive player engagement, and one of those is just innovation in the core gameplay mechanic,” Wilson said. “What the team with PUBG have done is really delivered a new level of innovation that changed the way people were playing first-person shooter games. And we’re very respectful and complimentary of what they’ve been able to do. We’ve seen that continue with Fortnite. It’s clearly a mode of play that the global FPS population is interested in.”

“And given that we have some of the best shooters in the marketplace, you might expect that we’re also thinking about new and innovative ways to play,” he added. “And that doesn’t mean just kind of [making] PUBG replicas inside the Battlefield universe, but it does mean that our Battlefield teams–and I talked a little about this in the prepared remarks–are looking at how they innovate in every aspect of the game, including core gameplay and map design.”

With their talk about microtransactions needing to be a centrical focus point for games, this does seem like the perfect platform to do just that. For now, we wait to see what the future has in store from the team over at EA.