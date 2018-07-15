EA Adds 8 More Games to Origin Access

EA has included several more games in the Origin Access subscription service with the likes of Rime, Cities: Skylines, and more.

The subscription service continues to expand each month with new PC games being added for those who pay the recurring fees to play whenever they feel the urge. At either $5 a month or $30 a year, you’ll gain access to many of EA’s best games like those from the Battlefield, Dragon Age, and Titanfall series.

As of July 12, the subscription now offers eight more games in its expanded collection. You can see more about each one of the games below alongside trailers to help figure out which one of them you need to start with.

Cities: Skylines

“Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.”

“From the makers of the Cities in Motion franchise, the game boasts a fully realized transport system. It also includes the ability to mod the game to suit your play style as a fine counter balance to the layered and challenging simulation. You’re only limited by your imagination, so take control and reach for the sky!”

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

“Deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end of the world, War – the first Horseman of the Apocalypse – stands accused of breaking the sacred law by inciting a war between Heaven and Hell. In the slaughter that ensued, the demonic forces defeated the heavenly hosts and laid claim to the Earth.

“Brought before the sacred Charred Council, War is indicted for his crimes and stripped of his powers. Dishonored and facing his own death, War is given the opportunity to return to Earth to search for the truth and punish those responsible.”

RiME

“A land of discovery stretches out before you. Explore the beautiful yet rugged world of RiME, a single-player puzzle adventure. In RiME, you play as a young boy who has awakened on a mysterious island after a torrential storm. You see wild animals, long-forgotten ruins and a massive tower that beckons you to come closer. Armed with your wits and a will to overcome—and the guidance of a helpful fox—you must explore the enigmatic island, reach the tower’s peak, and unlock its closely guarded secrets.”

Orwell: Ignorance is Strength

“Inspired by the rise of fake news, social media echo chambers, and the displacement of truth, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength is the second–darker–season of the award-winning surveillance thriller, Orwell. With the power to both uncover and play with “the truth”, you must decide for yourself how far you will go in the service of your country and whether the truth is sacred or ignorance is strength.

“Inducted into ‘The Office’ – a top-secret department of the government’s Orwell security program – you’ll take on the role of an investigative agent during a time when civil unrest threatens to become a major political crisis between the Nation and neighboring country Parges.”

Jotun

“Jotun is a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology.

“In Jotun, you play Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla.

“Explore vast regions of Norse Purgatory to find runes to unleash the jotun, giant Norse elementals. Fight them using only your massive two-handed axe, the blessings of the Gods and your skills!

Mad Games Tycoon

“Form your own game studio in the early 1980s starting in a small garage. Develop your own game concepts, create a team and develop megahit video games. Research new technologies, train your staff, upgrade your offices, moving up to bigger and better locations. Expand your business and dominate the world market for video games!”

“You are given the freedom to develop the game of your dreams. Develop or buy a someone else’s game engine and create a simple Platformer or the next big MMORPG. You can set your main focus on graphics, sound, technique and gameplay. Choose between core and casual gamers as the targeted audience for your game. Should your game have Copy Protection? Want to use an offical Movie License for your game? This only a few of the possibilities for you to develop your own groundbreaking, best selling game.”

Ghost 1.0

“Ghost is a metroidvania where two super hackers hire a mysterious agent in order to infiltrate the Nakamura Space Station and steal the greatest electronic secret ever. Of course, the space station will defend itself, which is where the fun begins: the station’s defences, with their never-ending arsenal of weapons and artifacts, will have to be destroyed. But the story gets more complicated when the hackers find out about their agent’s hidden ties…”

Crashlands

“Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.”