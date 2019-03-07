EA Play Dates Confirmed, No E3 2019 Conference This Year

Electronic Arts is continuing on their tradition of hosting their own showcase before E3 officially begins. E3 2019 is no different in terms of happening before E3, though this time – no actual conference.

More games, less talking. EA PLAY is back this June: //t.co/YIfzVynCqs pic.twitter.com/T2icYF7S3r — Electronic Arts (@EA) March 7, 2019

Tickets are set to be available sometime this spring, so keep it tuned in here for when you can get your hands on them. Judging by what we’ve seen in the past, it could be an interesting show – especially if we can get our hands on the new Star Wars game for the first time.

Last year’s show was very much geared toward investors, less show the players. It was that mode that even left the 2018’s showcase to be called the “worst showcase” in E3‘s history. Hopefully the company has learned from that and can find a happy balance between player and investor happiness, and this year’s celebration can be a fun time for all. Given the tagline of “more games, less talking,” we’re thinking they might have just learned a valuable lesson.

Personally we are hoping to see more Star Wars! With work continuing on for Respawn’s game, a lot of eyes are on what the future holds for that entry into a beloved franchise. The traditional sports games are also expected to make an appearance.

Excited to see what they have up their sleeve, or do you think the no showcase move is not a good one? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

