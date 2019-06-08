How to Watch EA Play 2019

Despite the many leaks and embargo jumping and so on, E3—the Electronic Entertainment Expo—doesn’t actually start until Tuesday, June 11th. That said, as is often the case, multiple press conferences and announcements are held and made prior to that official start date for the convention itself. Electronic Arts’ conference this year, EA Play 2019, is set to go down today as a livestream broadcast straight from Los Angeles, and we’ve collected everything you need to know about it right here here.

First and foremost, the livestream itself is embedded above. Being that it’s YouTube, the stream should archive at the same link and be available to view after the broadcast ends. The official schedule for EA Play 2019, with all times in PDT, is included below:

9:15 am: Countdown to EA Play

9:30 am: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

10:00 am: Apex Legends

10:30 am: Battlefield V

11:00 am: EA Sports FIFA

11:30 am: EA Sports Madden NFL

12:00 pm: The Sims 4

Those attending in person will get to experience a microcosm of E3 at the Hollywood Palladium as many of these games will be available for attendees to check out. As EA notes, the vast majority of the online content this year is expected to be gameplay related rather than, say, announcements like in the past. Expect gameplay reveals for Fallen Order, Apex Legends Season 2, and whatever the company has under its hat for the new FIFA and Madden as well as the latest and greatest for The Sims 4. It’s unclear whether games like, say, the upcoming Dragon Age will appear at all.

The publisher has already created a playlist of “full trailers” over on YouTube, with expected reveal times and the like, if you’re just into specific games and not others.

What do you think of EA Play 2019? Are you looking forward to any particular video games? Let us know in the comments!