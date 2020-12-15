EA Play on Xbox Game Pass PC Gets Delayed to 2021

✖

Electronic Arts’ EA Play service was set to come to the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for PC on December 15th, but that’s not the case any longer. Instead, the Xbox Game Pass team announced on Tuesday that the EA Play subscription’s addition has been delayed until some time in 2021. The delay results from a desire to deliver a “great experience for members” that requires a bit more work, the announcement about the delay said.

The EA Play partnership with Xbox Game Pass was announced earlier in the year with those on the Xbox consoles getting the subscription first at no extra cost. Those on the PC platform who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were told that they’d have to wait until December for the release. The Xbox Game Pass team said the announcement today was meant to be a celebratory one but instead carried news of the delay.

Quick update: To ensure a great experience for everyone, EA Play will not be launching on PC with Xbox Game Pass until 2021. more info: https://t.co/qiTVRE2bRN — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 15, 2020

“We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together,” the Xbox Game Pass announcement said. “In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.”

EA Play being on Xbox Game Pass for both consoles and the PC platforms means that a ton of EA’s games are included in the service, and the best part of all was that it would be included at no additional cost. This means games from the Battlefield, Mass Effect, and The Sims franchises would all be available as part of Xbox Game Pass. Those games are still coming, but it’ll take a bit longer to get them as part of the Xbox Game Pass package if you’re playing on the PC platform.

“We’ll have more to share early next year; as always, we appreciate your support as we work to deliver this experience for our Xbox Game Pass members,” Xbox’s announcement said. “Stay tuned for more information.”

Look for more info on EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC some time early next year.