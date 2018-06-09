EA Reveals NBA Live 19 With New Trailer

NBA Live 19

Revealing the new trailer for NBA Live, EA showed off the way that players will build their own stories when the new NBA game releases on September 7. If you played NBA Live 18, you’ll have a good idea of what to expect from the latest game in EA’s series. For those who haven’t, below is a taste of what’s coming later this year.

“Create your player and rise to legend-status by playing at the most respected courts all over the world, and by building your squad to challenge for global dominance in THE LEAGUE and THE STREETS,” the trailer description for NBA Live 19’s reveal trailer said. “With gameplay innovation including Real Player Motion Tech and new ways to develop your player, NBA Live 19 is the most authentic and responsive experience in franchise history.”

Be THE ONE and Build Your Squad for Global Dominance. #NBALIVE19 #EAPlay pic.twitter.com/mw9IWTxGdY — EA SPORTS NBA LIVE (@EASPORTSNBA) June 9, 2018

