EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed kills. That’s true across the board, but having a speedy quarterback can bail you out of a bad situation, giving your offense another dimension. Plus, if you’re wideouts can’t get separation, you can extend the play and make something happen. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.
Fastest QBs in College Football 26
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While a player like Houston’s Austin Carlisle has 92 speed, he’s only 73 OVR, meaning his other stats are going to leave something to be desired. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.
|Player Name
|School
|Class
|Speed
|Accel.
|Overall
|Austin Carlisle
|Houston
|Freshman
|92
|94
|73
|Haynes King
|Georgia Tech
|Senior
|91
|93
|86
|Hauss Hejny
|Okla. State
|Freshman
|91
|89
|73
|Taylen Green
|Arkansas
|Senior
|91
|90
|86
|Ju’Juan Johnson
|LSU
|Sophomore
|91
|93
|74
|Nate Johnson
|Utah
|Junior
|91
|93
|73
|Chris Denson
|Clemson
|Freshman
|90
|92
|76
|Mike Wright
|Eastern Carolina
|Senior
|90
|90
|78
|Kaidon Salter
|Colorado
|Senior
|90
|92
|88
|Tommy Castellanos
|Florida State
|Senior
|90
|93
|83
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|Oklahoma
|Sophomore
|90
|93
|80
|Marcel Reed
|Texas A&M
|Sophomore
|90
|92
|85
|Luke Moga
|Oregon
|Freshman
|90
|91
|71
|Chris Jimerson Jr.
|North Texas
|Freshman
|89
|88
|68
|Steel Pizzela
|Wake Forest
|Freshman
|89
|92
|71
|Ajani Sheppard
|Wash. State
|Junior
|89
|88
|75
|Lanorris Sellers
|South Carolina
|Sophomore
|89
|93
|91
|Alex Orji
|UNLV
|Senior
|89
|90
|79
|John Mateer
|Oklahoma
|Junior
|89
|92
|91
|Blake Barnett
|Kansas State
|Freshman
|89
|88
|73
|Blake Horvath
|Navy
|Senior
|89
|92
|90
|Diego Pavia
|Vanderbilt
|Senior
|89
|91
|88
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|Junior
|89
|93
|89
|Alonza Barnett III
|James Madison
|Junior
|89
|93
|86
|DJ Lagway
|Florida
|Sophomore
|88
|91
|90
EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, consider picking up one of the young guns above and building a program around them.