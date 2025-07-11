EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed kills. That’s true across the board, but having a speedy quarterback can bail you out of a bad situation, giving your offense another dimension. Plus, if you’re wideouts can’t get separation, you can extend the play and make something happen. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While a player like Houston’s Austin Carlisle has 92 speed, he’s only 73 OVR, meaning his other stats are going to leave something to be desired. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.

Player Name School Class Speed Accel. Overall Austin Carlisle Houston Freshman 92 94 73 Haynes King Georgia Tech Senior 91 93 86 Hauss Hejny Okla. State Freshman 91 89 73 Taylen Green Arkansas Senior 91 90 86 Ju’Juan Johnson LSU Sophomore 91 93 74 Nate Johnson Utah Junior 91 93 73 Chris Denson Clemson Freshman 90 92 76 Mike Wright Eastern Carolina Senior 90 90 78 Kaidon Salter Colorado Senior 90 92 88 Tommy Castellanos Florida State Senior 90 93 83 Michael Hawkins Jr. Oklahoma Sophomore 90 93 80 Marcel Reed Texas A&M Sophomore 90 92 85 Luke Moga Oregon Freshman 90 91 71 Chris Jimerson Jr. North Texas Freshman 89 88 68 Steel Pizzela Wake Forest Freshman 89 92 71 Ajani Sheppard Wash. State Junior 89 88 75 Lanorris Sellers South Carolina Sophomore 89 93 91 Alex Orji UNLV Senior 89 90 79 John Mateer Oklahoma Junior 89 92 91 Blake Barnett Kansas State Freshman 89 88 73 Blake Horvath Navy Senior 89 92 90 Diego Pavia Vanderbilt Senior 89 91 88 Kevin Jennings SMU Junior 89 93 89 Alonza Barnett III James Madison Junior 89 93 86 DJ Lagway Florida Sophomore 88 91 90

EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, consider picking up one of the young guns above and building a program around them.