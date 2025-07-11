Gaming

EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

Add these QBs to your College Football 26 team for some real speed.

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed kills. That’s true across the board, but having a speedy quarterback can bail you out of a bad situation, giving your offense another dimension. Plus, if you’re wideouts can’t get separation, you can extend the play and make something happen. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.

Fastest QBs in College Football 26

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While a player like Houston’s Austin Carlisle has 92 speed, he’s only 73 OVR, meaning his other stats are going to leave something to be desired. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.

Player NameSchoolClassSpeedAccel.Overall
Austin CarlisleHoustonFreshman929473
Haynes KingGeorgia TechSenior919386
Hauss HejnyOkla. StateFreshman918973
Taylen GreenArkansasSenior919086
Ju’Juan JohnsonLSUSophomore919374
Nate JohnsonUtahJunior919373
Chris DensonClemsonFreshman909276
Mike WrightEastern CarolinaSenior909078
Kaidon SalterColoradoSenior909288
Tommy CastellanosFlorida StateSenior909383
Michael Hawkins Jr.OklahomaSophomore909380
Marcel ReedTexas A&MSophomore909285
Luke MogaOregonFreshman909171
Chris Jimerson Jr.North TexasFreshman898868
Steel PizzelaWake ForestFreshman899271
Ajani SheppardWash. StateJunior898875
Lanorris SellersSouth CarolinaSophomore899391
Alex OrjiUNLVSenior899079
John MateerOklahomaJunior899291
Blake BarnettKansas StateFreshman898873
Blake HorvathNavySenior899290
Diego PaviaVanderbiltSenior899188
Kevin JenningsSMUJunior899389
Alonza Barnett IIIJames MadisonJunior899386
DJ LagwayFloridaSophomore889190

EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, consider picking up one of the young guns above and building a program around them.

